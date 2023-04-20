wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi Pulled From NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Shows Over Rib Injury
Hiroshi Tanahashi is out of the upcoming events in the NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku shows due to his injury status. NJPW announced on Wednesday that due to the rib injury that Tanahashi suffered at NJPW Capital Collision, he will not be able to make the upcoming shows that start tomorrow.
Tanhashi’s return date has yet to be determined. You can check out the full announcement below:
Hiroshi Tanahashi injured; to miss Road to Dontaku dates
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
At Capital Collision on April 15, Hiroshi Tanahashi sustained a rib injury, and was absent from the following night’s Collision in Philadelphia. After examination it has been determined that Tanahashi will be absent from forthcoming events on the Road to Dontaku Series starting today, April 20 in Nara, with a return date to be determined.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tanahashi wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. Changes have been made to forthcoming cards: for full updated match listings, check our schedule page.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Tanahashi a fast and full recovery.