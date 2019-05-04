Hiroshi Tanahashi Announces In-Ring Return for June 5

– The Ace of New Japan will soon make his in-ring return. Former IWGP heavyweight champion Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared at today’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event, and he announced his return to the ring, which is set for month. You can check out a video NJPW released of that segment below.

Hiroshi Tanahashi has recently been out of action due to an elbow injury. Jay White and Gedo later interrupted Tanahashi’s segment, and White said that Tanahashi didn’t deserve another title shot because White is next in line. White then attacked Tanahashi and targeted his surgically repaired elbow. The Young Lions ultimately intervened to make the save, and White proclaimed that he was next in line before he left.