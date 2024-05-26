wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi Returns on AEW Collision, Teams With Claudio Castagnoli & Daniel Garcia
Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia had a mystery partner for tonight’s AEW Collision, which turned out to be NJPW’s Ace, Hiroshi Tanahashi. The trio defeated Lance Archer and The Righteous in a trios match.
This is Tanahashi’s first match for AEW since last year, when he lost to MJF at Forbidden Door.
