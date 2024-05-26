wrestling / News

Hiroshi Tanahashi Returns on AEW Collision, Teams With Claudio Castagnoli & Daniel Garcia

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Hiroshi Tanahashi Image Credit: AEW

Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia had a mystery partner for tonight’s AEW Collision, which turned out to be NJPW’s Ace, Hiroshi Tanahashi. The trio defeated Lance Archer and The Righteous in a trios match.

This is Tanahashi’s first match for AEW since last year, when he lost to MJF at Forbidden Door.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading