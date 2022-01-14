wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi Says He Has Signed A New Deal With NJPW
January 14, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Hiroshi Tanahashi confirmed that he has signed a new deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He did not reveal how long the new contract will keep him with the company. Tanahashi is the IWGP United States Champion, beating KENTA for the belt at Wrestle Kingdom 16.
He wrote: “I have renewed my contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’ll do my best.”
新日本プロレスと選手契約を更改しました。頑張ります。 #njpw pic.twitter.com/Mb91hJ6NWF
— 棚橋 弘至 (@tanahashi1_100) January 14, 2022