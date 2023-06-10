wrestling / News

Hiroshi Tanahashi Set For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2

June 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hiroshi Tanahashi Impact X NJPW Multiverse United 2 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Hiroshi Tanahashi is set to appear at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls. Impact announced on Friday that Tanahashi will appear at the August 20th crossover show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena.

Tickets for the show go on sale on June 16th. The show will

