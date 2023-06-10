wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi Set For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2
June 9, 2023 | Posted by
Hiroshi Tanahashi is set to appear at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls. Impact announced on Friday that Tanahashi will appear at the August 20th crossover show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena.
Tickets for the show go on sale on June 16th. The show will
BREAKING: The legendary @tanahashi1_100 will be at #MultiverseUnited2 on August 20 in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets go on-sale on Friday, June 16. @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/xNupsFj2dy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Refusing to Lose WWE Title to Bret Hart, Hogan’s Backstage Needs
- Update On Possibility of STARDOM At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II
- Note On Possible Stipulation For Third Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes Match
- Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events: Update On Collision After CM Punk Announcement