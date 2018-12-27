Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Hiroshi Tanahashi Signs New Deal With NJPW, John Cena Watches NXT Match at MSG, Fans Almost Miss WWE Chicago Main Event

December 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Hiroshi Tanahashi NJPW G1 Climax 27

– Hiroshi Tanahashi announced via Twitter that he has signed a new deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling…

– John Cena watched last night’s NXT match at Madison Square Garden at the entrance curtain, as seen in the video below…

– Fans at last night’s WWE live event in Chicago almost missed the main event of the show, which saw Asuka retain her title over Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat. WWE did not announce what the main event was and fans started leaving after the Steel Cage match that saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retain over Mustafa Ali and The Miz…

