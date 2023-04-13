Hiroshi Tanahashi On Teaming With Kazuchika Okada, Their Battle At The Valley Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada have been teaming up as of late, and Tanahashi recently discussed his relationship with his long-time rival and more. Tanahashi spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso ahead of their STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship match at NJPW Capital Collision, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his relationship with Okada: “I can rely on Okada. He has that ability to turn the tables when the chips are down, and that fires everybody up, myself included. Okada is trying to make New Japan Pro-Wrestling more exciting, whether in Japan, the U.S., singles or tag team division. He has the same desire as I do.”

On their match at NJPW Battle in the Valley: “It had been a long time since I wrestled Okada, and I definitely felt a big gap between me and him. Okada wasn’t blown up at all during the match; I couldn’t drive him into the wall like I had been able to in the past. That’s what I remember the most from the match.”