Hiroshi Tanahashi To Miss NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Tour Due To Injury
April 8, 2019
NJPW has announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi will miss the upcoming Wrestling Dontaku tour due to an injury to his left elbow. He is expected to undergo evaluation and rehabilitation but there is currently no timetable for his return. The Wrestling Dontaku tour runs from April 13 to May 3-4.
The Ace joins Hiroyoshi Tenzan on the injured list, after Tenzan announced yesterday that he will require surgery. NJPW added in their report that Tenzan is also dealing with a knee injury. It’s unknown if the surgery is related to the knee injury.
