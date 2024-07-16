wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii Set For NJPW Capital Collision
July 16, 2024
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii are both set to appear at NJPW Capital Collision. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the two stars will be part of the August 30th event in Washington, DC.
No word as of yet on who either man will face. The show is set to air on Triller.
August 30, NJPW heads back to Washington DC!
We couldn't be in the US capital without our President!
Join Hiroshi Tanahashi at Capital Collision!https://t.co/etMc1Ic7X4#njpw #njcapital pic.twitter.com/TqYdf8yDFL
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 16, 2024