Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii Set For NJPW Capital Collision

July 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Capital Collision 2024 Hiroshi Tanahashi Image Credit: NJPW

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii are both set to appear at NJPW Capital Collision. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the two stars will be part of the August 30th event in Washington, DC.

No word as of yet on who either man will face. The show is set to air on Triller.

