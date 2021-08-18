Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi Added To NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and the returning Kota Ibushi for the IWGP US Heavyweight title at Wrestle Grand Slam on September 4. Here’s the updated lineup:

Night One – September 4:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

* KOPW 2021: Chase Owens (c) vs. Toru Yano

* IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

Night Two – September 5:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. EVIL

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi) (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Robbie Eagles (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi