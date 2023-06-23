Hiroshi Tanahashi Would Like Matches With CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli

Hiroshi Tanahashi is battling MJF for the AEW World Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and he says he’d also like to face CM Punk, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli. Tanahashi spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview promoting Sunday’s PPV, and you can see some highlights below:

On his World Title match at Forbidden Door: “I feel very honored to challenge for the AEW title. Just imagining myself becoming the AEW world heavyweight champion is pretty exciting.”

On other AEW stars he wants to face: “Castagnoli is a great wrestler. I know that he used to team with Shinsuke Nakamura, and that was an emotional link for me. I’d love to have a single match against him. I want to wrestle CM Punk since I couldn’t do it last year. I have wrestled Bryan Danielson once before when I was younger. But with him being one of the top wrestlers in the U.S. and the world right now, I’d love for us to go again.”.

On a match with CM Punk: “Why not? That definitely sounds good to me.”

On MJF: “I have no respect for him. But I will say that for someone so young, he’s got a lot of self-belief and conviction.”