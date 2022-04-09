Hiroshi Tanahashi Wants to Wrestle CM Punk, on What He Learned From Scott Hall

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso in a recent interview, NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi discussed his desire to face Bryan Danielson again, along with wrestling CM Punk for the first time. Also, he discussed the recent passing of the late WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. Tanahashi wrestled Hall in Japan much earlier in his career in 2001. Below are some highlights:

On what he learned from wrestling Scott Hall in 2001: “I think Mr. Hall taught me the answer to the question, ‘What is a true professional?’ It is an important memory that Mr. Hall invited me to go out for a meal together. I will hold on to and cherish that memory.”

On wanting to reclaim the IWGP US title before he returns to the US: “Recapturing the U.S. heavyweight title before I return to the United States, that is what I need to do. I want to do that for my fans. The presence of fans is my number-one treasure. With them, the significance of being a professional wrestler is not the same. The desire to have them enjoy professional wrestling brings out the absolute best abilities of the wrestlers and pushes us beyond our limits.”

Hiroshi Tanahashi on his desire for rematches against Bryan Danielson and CM Punk: “I wrestled against Bryan once in my youth, and now I want to fight him again as a superstar. CM Punk is famous all over the world, so I would like to wrestle him in a situation that will be big news across the world.”