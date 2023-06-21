wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi Says He Will Be At Wembley Stadium, Plans To Beat MJF at Forbidden Door
June 21, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Hiroshi Tanahashi suggested that he will be at Wembley Stadium for AEW All In, right after he beats MJF and wins the G1. Tanahashi will face MJF for the AEW World title at Forbidden Door on Sunday.
He said: “My Wembley debut is coming soon. I will prove that I am the first Japanese to win a title match and main event at Wembley in 100 years. I haven’t left my name in the history books yet, so I will start from here. Winning the belt in the U.S., winning the G1, and the main event at Wembley. It’s all set up nicely.“
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Cuts Promo After WWE Raw, Shouts Out AIW And Chandler Biggins
- Kenny Omega Reportedly Not Appearing on AEW Collision or Dynamite Before Forbidden Door
- Booker T On What Chris Benoit’s Legacy Would Have Been, Daniel Puder Not Making It In WWE
- Details On Backstage Reactions To CM Punk’s AEW Collision Promo