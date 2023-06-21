Hiroshi Tanahashi Says He Will Be At Wembley Stadium, Plans To Beat MJF at Forbidden Door

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Hiroshi Tanahashi suggested that he will be at Wembley Stadium for AEW All In, right after he beats MJF and wins the G1. Tanahashi will face MJF for the AEW World title at Forbidden Door on Sunday.

He said: “My Wembley debut is coming soon. I will prove that I am the first Japanese to win a title match and main event at Wembley in 100 years. I haven’t left my name in the history books yet, so I will start from here. Winning the belt in the U.S., winning the G1, and the main event at Wembley. It’s all set up nicely.“