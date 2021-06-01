Hit Row Confront Killian Dain & Drake Maverick Before WWE NXT (Video)

It looks as if Hit Row could be facing Killian Dain & Drake Maverick tonight on NXT after a parking lot confrontation before the show. WWE posted a video with Hit Row arriving at the Capitol Wrestling Center and making fun of Maverick and Ever-Rise who were on their way in. Things got heated and Dain showed up, leading Hit Row to walk off.

WWE has yet to announce any such match for tonight’s show. You can see the video below: