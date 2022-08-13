wrestling / News
Hit Row Make Return on WWE Smackdown
August 12, 2022 | Posted by
Hit Row is back in WWE, with the (now) three-person group making their return on Smackdown. Tonight’s show saw Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis, and B-FAB make their returns to the company, with Dolla and Adonis defeating Brandon Scott and Trevor Irvin in a squash match.
The trio, along with original leader Swerve Scott, were released late last year. Scott is now in AEW as Swerve Strickland.
🗣️: HIIIIIIIIT ROOOOOOOOW
Look who's back on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/w8Jw1bZ5Wx
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2022
And if you didn't know, now you know. @AJFrancis410 @tehutimiles @TheVibeBri #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mWoplvoHOE
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2022