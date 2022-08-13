Hit Row Make Return on WWE Smackdown

Hit Row is back in WWE, with the (now) three-person group making their return on Smackdown. Tonight’s show saw Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis, and B-FAB make their returns to the company, with Dolla and Adonis defeating Brandon Scott and Trevor Irvin in a squash match.

The trio, along with original leader Swerve Scott, were released late last year. Scott is now in AEW as Swerve Strickland.