Hit Row React To B-Fab’s WWE Release

As previously reported, B-Fab was among those released by WWE on Thursday, and the other members of Hit Row recently took to Twitter to react to the news that she had been let go by the company.

Ashante Thee Adonis sent a message of love to B-Fab, Isaiah Swerve Scott simply included several emojis along with a photo of the two, and AJ Francis also included a photo while stating “My Queen B” with a crying emoji. B-Fab responded to all three and stated her love and appreciation for them.

The faction was recently drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft after being pushed on the NXT brand.

