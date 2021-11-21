Hit Row Reveal They Had Just Been Talking About Future Plans Prior To Release, Including WWE 2K22

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), former Hit Row members Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis spoke about their future plans in the WWE before they were released on Thursday. Here are highlights:

Adonis on how plans kept changing before their exit: “Thursday morning was a little weird because we were booked for SmackDown, Survivor Series and RAW and then we were unbooked. They booked us again and then we were unbooked. So, I’m like, ‘Okay, this is what goes on in WWE, there’s a lot of things to figure out.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay, maybe they’ll have something for us and we’ll fly out Saturday or something like that.’ But I remember watching Thursday night football and I missed the call from John Laurinaitis. I called him back, he told me budget cuts and stuff like that, and I was like, ‘thank you.’ It is what it is.”

Dolla on being told about future plans for the group: “We just went to [WWE] HQ, met everybody, and talked to everybody. Talked about how we’re going to get action figures and talked about how we were going to be big deal, and seeing the [WWE 2K22] video game. All these different things and everything got pulled out from underneath us.”

Dolla on still watching WWE: “It’s unfortunate the way things shape out, but at the end of the day, I’m not telling nobody to not watch WWE again. I’m not tellin’ nobody to never watch WWE again. I’m going to watch WWE — I’m not pretending that I’m not — I watch everything, but also, that’s not the end-all, be-all. That’s not where we have to be successful. We are more than capable of going anywhere in this world and making the same impact.”