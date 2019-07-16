Various News: Hobbs & Shaw Writer On Including Roman Reigns, New Mojo Rawley Promo

– Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the decision to include Roman Reigns in the film, and how Reigns was still battling leukemia at the time.

“Talk about truly heroic things, right?” Morgan said. “So yeah, so Joe [Roman] is Dwayne’s cousin, and when we were putting together the Hobbs brothers, we knew right away that we wanted to bring him in. And so Dwayne had reached out and said, you’ll have to talk to him about this, but paraphrasing, he’s like, ‘Brother, I know what you’re going through, and whatever, and I want to support you, and we’d love to, at a minimal level, if you want to come in, if it’s fun for you, great, and if not, we want to have action and stuff for you.’

“And he came in and he was feeling so good, and such a champ, he was body slamming people in Kauai, throwing, wait till you see the ancient weapons battle in, like the Samoan ancient weapons battle, it’s pretty insane,” he added.

