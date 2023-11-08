Hockey Team Wears Mick Foley-Inspired Jerseys For Recent Game

The Fayetteville Marksmen paid homage to Mick Foley, rocking some Foley-inspired jerseys in a recent game. The minor league hockey team wore plaid jerseys with their team logo portrayed as a Cactus Jack-like Wanted posted for their November 4th gain against the Knoxville Ice Bears, as you can see below.

The team defeated their opponents 5 – 2, per Fightful.