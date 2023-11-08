wrestling / News
Hockey Team Wears Mick Foley-Inspired Jerseys For Recent Game
November 8, 2023 | Posted by
The Fayetteville Marksmen paid homage to Mick Foley, rocking some Foley-inspired jerseys in a recent game. The minor league hockey team wore plaid jerseys with their team logo portrayed as a Cactus Jack-like Wanted posted for their November 4th gain against the Knoxville Ice Bears, as you can see below.
The team defeated their opponents 5 – 2, per Fightful.
A night to remember @foleyispod 🤩
GET YOUR MERCH HERE: https://t.co/Kdr5NurjaF#FearTheFox🦊 pic.twitter.com/m0zgZsXrJD
— Fayetteville Marksmen (@Marksmen_Hockey) November 7, 2023
Our player of the game: #12 John Moncovich 🤩#FearTheFox🦊 pic.twitter.com/XkFxNe07mK
— Fayetteville Marksmen (@Marksmen_Hockey) November 5, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE NXT Moving to CW, Rights Fee Increase, Notes On NWA Reports
- TKO Lists Vince McMahon’s Board Membership As a ‘Risk Factor,’ Expects Continued Investigation Costs
- Kevin Nash Has Suggestion on How Tony Khan Can Solve AEW’s Leak Problem
- Ted DiBiase On His History With Harley Race, Buzz Sawyer Not Being Liked