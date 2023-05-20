HOG Beware the Fury Results: Matt Cardona Beats Jacob Fatu

House of Glory held their event Beware the Fury last night at NYC Arena in New York City, NY. You can see results below, via Fightful:

* Nolo Kitano (w/ The Anunnakis) def. Jodi Aura

– Blackmon (w/ Kiki Von Gogh & Michael Fain) def. Evander James

– Cashflow Inc. (Encore & Ken Broadway) def. The Brick City Boyz (Julio Cruz & Victor Chase)

– HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Charles Mason (c) defeats Jake Something

– HOG Cruiserweight Championship – Gauntlet Match: Joey Silver def. Mighty Mante (c) and Alec Price and Ben Ruten and Ichiban and Nolo Kitano and Raheem Royal to win the title.

Mighty Mante eliminates Alec Price

Mighty Mante eliminates Raheem Royal

Mighty Mante eliminates Ichiban

Mighty Mante eliminates Ben Ruten

Nolo Kitano eliminates Mighty Mante

Joey Silver eliminates Nolo Kitano

– HOG Women’s Championship: The Ultra Violette (c) def. Miyu Yamashita

– The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

– HOG Heavyweight Championship: Matt Cardona (w/ Steph De Lander) def. Jacob Fatu (c) to win the title.