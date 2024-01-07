HOG Brace For Impact Results: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana, More

House of Glory held their Brace For Impact show on Saturday night with Mike Santana defending the HOG Heavyweight Championship against Josh Alexander and more. You can see the full results from the Premier Streaming Network-airing show below, per PWINsider:

* Encore Moore def. JJ Boujji

* Joey Silver def. Darren Richardson, Jay Armani, and KC Navarro.

* Idris Jackson def. Raheem Royal

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: Nolo Kitano def. Gringo Loco

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Carlos def. Krule

* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: Mane Event fought The ABC to a 20-minute time limit draw

* HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Santana def. Josh Alexander