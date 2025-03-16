HOG City Of Dreamz Results 3.15.25: Mercedes Mone vs. Indi Hartwell, More

House Of Glory held their HOG City Of Dreamz show on Saturday night in New York City with Indi Hartwell taking on Mercedes Mone and more. The show sent along the full results of the show, which aired on Triller TV+:

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Zilla Fatu def. Donovan Dijak

* J Boujii def. Joey “Sweet Cheeks” Silver via DQ

* Mighty Mante def. Danhausen.

* Private Party def. Daren Richardson & Jodi Aura.

* Mercedes Mone def. Indi Hartwell

* HOG Tag Team Championships Two Of Three Falls Match: The Mane Event def. C.B.K.