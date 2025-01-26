wrestling / News
HOG Final Warning Results 1.25.25: KENTA Battles Santana, More
January 26, 2025 | Posted by
House of Glory’s Final Warning show took place on Saturday night, with KENTA battling Santana for the promotion’s title and more. You can see the full results as sent along by the promotion below:
* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: C.B.K. def. The Mane Event by DQ
* Phumi Nkuta def. KC Navarro by TKO.
* HOG 6 Way Cruiserweight Championship Match: Darren Richardson def. Mighty Mantew.
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship #1 Contenders Match: J Boujii def. Jarrett Diaz, JJ Doze, Dante Griffith, Jodi Aura, and Joey Silver
* Idris Jackson def. Rhino
* Ricky Starks def. Charles Mason
* HOG World Championship Match: Mike Santana def. KENTA
