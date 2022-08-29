wrestling / News
HOG High Intensity 9 Full Results 8.28.2022: Suicidal Six-Way, Crown Jewel, Tag Team Championships & More
The High Intensity 9 event was held by House of Glory last night in New York City. You can see the full results (via Cagematch) as well as a few highlights below.
*Matt Travis Memorial Battle Royal: Violette wins
*Cash Flow Inc (Encore & Ken Broadway) def. Carlos Ramirez & Rochie Roach and HOGPD (Detective James & Officer Joey Silver) (w/ Scarlett Meidan)
*Low Ki def. Bandido
*HOG Suicidal Six-Way Championship: Mantequilla def. Brian XL (w/ Amanda Serrano), Buddy Matthews, Grim Reefer, KC Navarro, and Nolo Kitano.
*HOG Heavyweight Championship Tournament Final: Brody King vs. Jacob Fatu ends in double DQ
*Amazing Red & Jacob Fatu def. House Of Black (Brody King & Malakai Black) by DQ after interference by Buddy Matthews.
*Low Ki and Brian XL make the save against House of Black.
*HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Charles Mason (w/ Carlos Ramirez) def. Joey Janela
*HOG Tag Team Championships: The Briscoe Brothers (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) def. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) and The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
*Eddie Kingston def. Naomichi Marufuji
My life fucking rocks. #HighIntensity @HOGwrestling @MadKing1981 VS @noah_marufuji_ pic.twitter.com/VoJUfhDdoP
— ✨OOSH GAROOSH✨ (@sasuke_especial) August 29, 2022
The Amazing Red with a code red off the ropes to Brody King#HighIntensity pic.twitter.com/sDJvyBZVag
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 29, 2022
Oh just @PlatinumMax doing his thing at #HighIntensity pic.twitter.com/QCG1N5MZkV
— Protecting Peace, Love, and The House of Torture (@MiracleMichaelM) August 29, 2022
Charles Mason’s DVD is an absolute thing of beauty #HighIntensity pic.twitter.com/GNXX17Ldko
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 29, 2022
That was the best Low-Ki match in years until he won. Nonetheless, Bandido got the best out of LowKi, enjoyed that #HighIntensity pic.twitter.com/dAez95zb8y
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 28, 2022
Holy shit! @MadKing1981 vs. @noah_marufuji_ #HighIntensity pic.twitter.com/yVnGDLs2u1
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Takes Shot At Will Ospreay, Says His Merchandise Sales Are ‘Putrid’
- Booker T On Road Dogg Returning To WWE, Billy Gunn Possibly Rejoining Company In The Future
- Jim Ross On His Reaction To The Rock Leaving WWE For Hollywood, Rock Potentially Wrestling Another Match
- Note On Butch’s Wrestling Attire at Last Night’s Smackdown Taping (SPOILERS)