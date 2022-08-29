HOG High Intensity 9 Full Results 8.28.2022: Suicidal Six-Way, Crown Jewel, Tag Team Championships & More

The High Intensity 9 event was held by House of Glory last night in New York City. You can see the full results (via Cagematch) as well as a few highlights below.

*Matt Travis Memorial Battle Royal: Violette wins

*Cash Flow Inc (Encore & Ken Broadway) def. Carlos Ramirez & Rochie Roach and HOGPD (Detective James & Officer Joey Silver) (w/ Scarlett Meidan)

*Low Ki def. Bandido

*HOG Suicidal Six-Way Championship: Mantequilla def. Brian XL (w/ Amanda Serrano), Buddy Matthews, Grim Reefer, KC Navarro, and Nolo Kitano.

*HOG Heavyweight Championship Tournament Final: Brody King vs. Jacob Fatu ends in double DQ

*Amazing Red & Jacob Fatu def. House Of Black (Brody King & Malakai Black) by DQ after interference by Buddy Matthews.

*Low Ki and Brian XL make the save against House of Black.

*HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Charles Mason (w/ Carlos Ramirez) def. Joey Janela

*HOG Tag Team Championships: The Briscoe Brothers (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) def. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) and The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)

*Eddie Kingston def. Naomichi Marufuji

The Amazing Red with a code red off the ropes to Brody King#HighIntensity pic.twitter.com/sDJvyBZVag — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 29, 2022

Oh just @PlatinumMax doing his thing at #HighIntensity pic.twitter.com/QCG1N5MZkV — Protecting Peace, Love, and The House of Torture (@MiracleMichaelM) August 29, 2022

Charles Mason’s DVD is an absolute thing of beauty #HighIntensity pic.twitter.com/GNXX17Ldko — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 29, 2022