HOG High Intensity Results 7.26.24: Swerve Strickland vs. Amazing Red, More
House Of Glory held their High Intensity show on Friday night, with Swerve Strickland in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Cagematch.net:
* Pre-Show Match: The Cold Blooded Killers def. Rivality
* Matt Travis Memorial Battle Royal: Raheem Royal def. Angel Jacquez, Ben Ruten, Billy M Kid, Corey Mac, Daron Richardson, Jay Armani, Jay Champagne, J Boujii, JJ Doze, Joey Silver, KB Prime, MBM, Mikee G, Mr. James, Oni King, Osito, Rochie Roach, Smiley, Smoothe Blackmon, Toasty Tomm, and Ultima Sombra
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: Gringo Loco (c) def. Kevin Knight
* HOG Tag Team Championship I Quit Match: The Cold Blooded Killers def. The Mane Event
* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Zilla Fatu def. Carlos Ramirez
* Megan Bayne def. Diamond Virago
* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Megan Bayne def. The Ultra Violette
* HOG Heavyweight Championship New York Street Fight: Mike Santana def. Steve Maclin
* Swerve Strickland (w/Flash Garments & Prince Nana) def. Amazing Red
