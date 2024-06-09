wrestling / News
HOG Mike Santana Presents Puerto Rican Weekend Results: Santana Faces Amazing Red
– House of Glory Wrestling (HOG) held Mike Santana Presents Puerto Rican Weekend last night at the NYC Arena in New York City. The event was streamed live on TrillerTV. Below are some results from the event, per Fightful:
* Pedro Dones beat Corey Mac and Eden and Jarett Diaz and Kris Kage and Matt Awesome
* Mercedes Martinez beat Diamond Virago and Tasha Steelz
* Charles Mason beat Dan Maff
* HOG Tag Team Championships Match: The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) (c) beat Epico & Primo
* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Carlos Ramirez (c) beat Homicide
* HOG Heavyweight Championship – No Disqualification Match: Mike Santana (c) beat Amazing Red
All I can say right now is….WOW.
WE DID IT.#PuertoRicanWeekend 💪🏽🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/eLKnV08B9g
— Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) June 9, 2024
