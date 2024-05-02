wrestling / News
HOG’s Mike Santana Presents Puerto Rican Weekend Show Set For June
House of Glory has announced a new show, Mike Santana Presents Puerto Rican Weekend, for June in New York City. HOG announced on Thursday that the show will take place on June 8th from the NYC Arena, and will stream live on TrillerTV+.
You can see the full announcement below:
Mike Santana presents Puerto Rican Weekend Saturday June 8th in NYC
House of Glory officials in conjunction with HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana have announced a huge special for Saturday June 8th as Santana presents “Puerto Rican Weekend”.
The event will emanate from the NYC Arena and stream live on FITE+.
Santana, the HOG Heavyweight Champion lives and breathes his city & culture. With the weekend celebration of Puerto Rican history, its influence in pro wrestling is just as important.
Officials have promised to celebrate the past, present, and future of Puerto Rican stars. Talent and match announcements will be made in the coming weeks.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow Friday May 3rd at 10 am at HOGWrestling.net!
The NYC Arena is located in Jamaica, NY. It is easily accessible by MTA, LIRR, and also has limited street parking available.
