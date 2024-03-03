HOG Reckoning Results 3.2.24: Santana Faces Penta El Zeo Miedo, More

House of Glory held their HOG Reckoning show on Saturday night, and the full results are in. HOG sent 411 the results out of the NYC Arena show, which you can check out below:

* House of Glory announced the signing of MMA fighter Phumi Nkuta.

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: KC Navarro def. Raheem Royal, Darren Richardson, Jay Armani, Lyon, and Nolo Kitano

* Danhausen (w/Impractical Jokers’ Brian Quinn) def. “Sweet Cheeks” Joey Silver

* Kiki Van Gogh & Kamar Kouture def. Ultra Violette & Diamond Virago

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: “La Sombra” Carlos Ramirez def. Lance Anoa’i

* The Rascalz def. Ca$hflow Inc.

* Charles Mason def. Midas Black

* Mustafa Ali def. Alex Shelley

* HOG World Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Santana def. Penta El Zero Miedo. After the match, Alex Shelley confronted Santana as the two will battle at REVOLVERxHOG on April 5th in Philadelphia.