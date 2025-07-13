HOG Texas Results 7.11.25: Zilla Fatu Battles Charles Mason, More

House of Glory made its debut in Texas over the weekend, and the results are online. Youc an see the full results from the sold-out show in Haltom Theater, as sent along to 411 by the company:

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: Infamous def. Danny Orion

* HOG Tag Team Championships Match: Mane Event def. Fly Def

* La Sombra def. Brick Savage

* Doze def. LC Mox, Eddie Martinez, LVJ, Bam Bam Malone, and Matty Ight

* VIP Championship Match: JD Griffey def. Amazing Red

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Indi Hartwell def. Hyan. Shotzi Blackheart appeared and attacked Hartwell post-match.

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship & HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Zilla Fatu def. Charles Mason by DQ due to a low blow. The titles didn’t change hands

