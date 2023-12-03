wrestling / News
HOG The Darkest Hour Results 12.1.23: Matt Cardona Defends World Title, More
House of Glory had its Darkest Hour show on Friday night, with Matt Cardona putting the HOG World Championship on the line and more. The promotion sent along the full results from the show to 411 and you can see them below:
* HOG Cruiserweight Title #1 Contenders Scramble Match: Gringo Loco def. Blackmon, Jay Armani, Jodi Aura, Joey Sweets, and Raheem Royal
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: Nolo Kitano def. Kevin Blackwood
* Ken Broadway def. Encore
* HOG Women’s Championship Match: The Ultra Violette def. Kamar Kouture
* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Carlos Ramirez def. Charles Mason
* Swerve Strickland def. Mike Bailey
* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: The Mane Event def. Grizzled Young Veterans
* HOG World Championship No Holds Barred Match: Mike Santana def. Matt Cardona
Charles Mason vs Carlos Ramirez for the Crown Jewel Championship 📍 #TheDarkestHour #HOG
– 🆑 pic.twitter.com/Ck6R1Ovxvx
— The Ringside Club – Pro Wrestling Podcast (@TheRingsideClub) December 2, 2023
This match got outlandish eventually #CrownJewelChampionship #HOG #TheDarkestHour
– 🆑 pic.twitter.com/TbCYQ3QslA
— The Ringside Club – Pro Wrestling Podcast (@TheRingsideClub) December 2, 2023
#ANDNEW @HOGwrestling World Heavyweight Champion.. @Santana_Proud!! #TheDarkestHour pic.twitter.com/6xCnjUC0u5
— Scott Lesh (@ScottLesh724) December 2, 2023
