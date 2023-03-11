HOG With Glory Comes Pride Results: KUSHIDA vs. Low Ki

House of Glory held its event With Glory Comes Pride yesterday at the NYC Arena in New York City, with KUSHIDA vs. Low Ki in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship: Mighty Mante (c) def. Encore

* Evander James (w/ Mike Verna) def. Joey Silver (w/ Scarlett Meidan)

* HOG Women’s Championship: The Ultra Violette (c) def. Max The Impaler

* Michael Fain (w/Kiki VanGogh & Smoothe Blackmon) def. Roachie Roach

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship #1 Contendership: Ichiban def. Eden and Nolo Kitano and Osito and Raheem Royal and Smiley

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Charles Mason (c) def. Alec Price

* HOG Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) def. Fred Rosser

* HOG Tag Team Championships: The Bookers (Amazing Red & BXL) def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) (c) to win the titles

* KUSHIDA def. Low Ki

