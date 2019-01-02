Various News: Hogan, Austin, & More Pay Tribute to Gene Okerlund, Heath Slater Says 2019 Will Be His Year, WWE Stars On The Raw Tag Team Division

– Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Stephanie McMahon, and more have posted tributes to Gene Okerlund…

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

Gene Okerlund was an incredibly rare talent. He made everything and everyone better. #ThankYouMeanGene for all the incredible memories. Our condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/IxpjiLo9UN — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 2, 2019

This is heartbreaking! Mean Gene is a voice that’ll live on forever! #RIPGeneOkerlund https://t.co/DeqG3Ffl7l — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) January 2, 2019

RIP “Mean” Gene Okerlund. 🙏 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 2, 2019

– Heath Slater posted the following on Twitter, claiming that Vince McMahon told him 2019 will be his year…

Oh Baby!!! @VinceMcMahon has promised me that 2019 will be my year! Happy New Year Everyone! #wwe @WWE pic.twitter.com/tUkEvNwFro — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) January 2, 2019

– Scott Dawson of The Revival and Curtis Axel of The B Team made the following tweets on the RAW tag team division this week…

It CAN be done. We CAN make it happen. 2019 CAN be the year for a Tag Team Revival… pic.twitter.com/NDrrPic7dB — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 2, 2019