Holidead Announced For Inaugural Women’s Wrestling Army Event

Holidead is set to be part of the inaugural Women’s Wrestling Army event on May 1.

The promotion announced the news today on social media releasing the following promotional image.

Below are the current talent announced for the first-ever Women’s Wrestling Army event

Trish Adora

The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle)

Tasha Steelz

Janai Kai

Taya Valkyrie

Willow Nightingale

Holidead