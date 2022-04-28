wrestling / News

Holidead Announced For Inaugural Women’s Wrestling Army Event

April 28, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Holidead Image credit: Women’s Wrestling Army

Holidead is set to be part of the inaugural Women’s Wrestling Army event on May 1.

The promotion announced the news today on social media releasing the following promotional image.

Below are the current talent announced for the first-ever Women’s Wrestling Army event

Trish Adora
The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle)
Tasha Steelz
Janai Kai
Taya Valkyrie
Willow Nightingale
Holidead

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Holidead, Women's Wrestling Army, Ben Kerin

More Stories

loading