Holidead Announced For Inaugural Women’s Wrestling Army Event
April 28, 2022 | Posted by
Holidead is set to be part of the inaugural Women’s Wrestling Army event on May 1.
The promotion announced the news today on social media releasing the following promotional image.
Holidead has joined THE Women’s Wrestling Army!!!! @holidead
This SUNDAY!!! May 1st at @fetemusic in Providence, RI
TWO Shows ONE Ticket!!! @WWRProWrestling and @WWrestlingArmy pic.twitter.com/YhJW6xqcAr
— WomensWrestlingArmy (@WWrestlingArmy) April 27, 2022
Below are the current talent announced for the first-ever Women’s Wrestling Army event
Trish Adora
The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle)
Tasha Steelz
Janai Kai
Taya Valkyrie
Willow Nightingale
Holidead
