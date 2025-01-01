HollyHood Haley J Says She’s Currently A Free Agent

In an interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast (via Fightful), HollyHood Haley J said that she is not signed with any promotion and is currently a free agent. Haley previously worked for OVW and recently competed for the NWA.

She said: “I’m not officially contracted anywhere. But I would definitely say that’s by choice [laughs]. But yeah, not officially contracted anywhere just yet. I’m going there as long as they want me there, and they seem like they like them some Haley J. So as long as they’ll bring me back, I’m gonna keep going. Then OVW, I actually probably won’t be out here for too much longer. We’ll see. There’s a little spoiler alert. It’s my time to fly from the nest, baby. I think I’ve done everything that I can here. There’s always something to learn, but I think if you stay in one place for too long, you can get burnt out, and you need to continue to go and learn a new hold, as they say. So that’s what I’m gonna do.“