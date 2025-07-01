HollyHood Haley J Victorious In Power Slap Debut

Independent wrestler HollyHood Haley J made a successful debut for the Power Slap organization at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 27. She defeated Jayme Hinshaw with two slaps.

When asked about the win by The Wrestling Classic (per Fightful), Haley J was direct.

“I knocked her the f*ck out like I said I was going to.”

Haley J has been wrestling for five years and has worked for promotions including OVW, GCW, NWA, and AEW.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>.<a href=”https://twitter.com/HollyHoodHaleyJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@HollyHoodHaleyJ</a> doing her big one in her debut 😎<br><br>[ Tune into <a href=”https://twitter.com/search?q=%24VET&src=ctag&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>$VET</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/PowerSlap13?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#PowerSlap13</a> TONIGHT 9pET/6pPT LIVE & FREE on YouTube 📺 ] <a href=”https://t.co/jq8Xzo0u6K”>pic.twitter.com/jq8Xzo0u6K</a></p>— Power Slap (@powerslap) <a href=”https://twitter.com/powerslap/status/1938729537011155348?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 27, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>