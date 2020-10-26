Hollywood Heritage Match Added To Tomorrow’s UWN Primetime Live, Updated Lineup

United Wrestling Network has announced that a Hollywood Heritage title match has been added to tomorrow night’s UWN Primetime Live PPV. Champion Ray Rosas will defend against Kevin Martenson. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s show:

* Hollywood Heritage Title: Ray Rosas (c) vs. Kevin Martenson

* NWA Women’s Title: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

* The Bodega vs. Real Money Brothers

* Peter Avalon vs. Chris Dickinson