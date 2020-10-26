wrestling / News
Hollywood Heritage Match Added To Tomorrow’s UWN Primetime Live, Updated Lineup
United Wrestling Network has announced that a Hollywood Heritage title match has been added to tomorrow night’s UWN Primetime Live PPV. Champion Ray Rosas will defend against Kevin Martenson. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s show:
* Hollywood Heritage Title: Ray Rosas (c) vs. Kevin Martenson
* NWA Women’s Title: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
* The Bodega vs. Real Money Brothers
* Peter Avalon vs. Chris Dickinson
🚨 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎: @RayRosas to defend the @CWFHollywood Heritage Championship for the first time on #PrimeTimeLive this Tuesday vs. “BHK” Kevin Martenson!
Order now on @FiteTV: ⬇️https://t.co/vLp2LmSqsZ pic.twitter.com/oztXK5ApfA
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 26, 2020
This Tuesday on #PrimeTimeLive:
🔥 @PAvalon vs @DirtyDickinson
🔥 #TheBodega vs #RealMoneyBrothers
🔥 @RayRosas vs Kevin Martenson
🔥 @thunderrosa22 vs @SerenaDeeb@CWFHMarquez @Billy @nwa @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/uYVEOumTXW
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 26, 2020
