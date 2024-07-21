wrestling / News

Hologram Makes Debut on AEW Collision

July 21, 2024 | Posted by Ashish
Hologram AEW Image Credit: AEW

Hologram defeated Gringo Loco in his debut on AEW Collision on Saturday night. Hologram scored the win after hitting his finisher, the Portal Bomb. His debut featured an impressive entrance complete with a light-up jacket.

Hologram is Aramis from AAA Lucha Libre and has also worked with GCW, MLW, and other promotions over the past few years.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hologram, Ashish

More Stories

loading