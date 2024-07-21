Hologram Makes Debut on AEW Collision

Hologram defeated Gringo Loco in his debut on AEW Collision on Saturday night. Hologram scored the win after hitting his finisher, the Portal Bomb. His debut featured an impressive entrance complete with a light-up jacket.

Hologram is Aramis from AAA Lucha Libre and has also worked with GCW, MLW, and other promotions over the past few years.

Hologram is HERE!#AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT pic.twitter.com/65gZaXBoVI — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 21, 2024