Hologram Debut, Lumberjack Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

Two matches were announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, as well as the debut of the new wrestler Hologram. The lineup includes:

* Lumberjack Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Skye Blue vs. Hikaru Shida

* Hologram debuts

