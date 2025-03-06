wrestling / News
Hologram & Komander Make Appearance On CMLL Informa
AEW stars Hologram & Komander made a trip to CMLL Informa this week. The two showed up on Thursday’s show to promote their match at CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on March 21st, with Komander previewing their debuts inside of Arena Mexico.
“Arena Mexico, the cathedral of wrestling,” Komander said (per Fightful). “We are excited to arrive for the first time in that sacred ring everyone wants to step foot in.”
He continued, “On Homenaje de Dos Leyendas, we will face the best of CMLL, Místico & Máscara Dorada; however, you will not face any wrestlers, you will face the best in AEW: Los Lucha Stars, Komander & Hologram.”
Komander & Hologram will battle Místico & Máscara Dorada, aka Sky Team, at the event.
