Hologram & Komander Pick Up Win On AEW Revolution Zero Hour
Hologram and Komander took home a win on the AEW Revolution Zero Hour pre-show. The two luchadors defeated Blake Christian & Lee Johnson on Sunday’s Zero Hour show in a match that saw Christian make his AEW PPV debut.
Hologram ultimately picked up the win over Christian with the 450 splash. You can see some clips below:
Hologram and @KomandercrMX incoming! #AEWRevolution #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/v0czAv7VkT pic.twitter.com/cvuIGhREoY
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 9, 2025
KOMANDER AND HOLOGRAM PICK UP THE WIN 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #AEW #AEWRevolution
— 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) March 9, 2025
