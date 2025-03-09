wrestling / News

Hologram & Komander Pick Up Win On AEW Revolution Zero Hour

March 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hologram Komander AEW Revolution Zero Hour Image Credit: AEW

Hologram and Komander took home a win on the AEW Revolution Zero Hour pre-show. The two luchadors defeated Blake Christian & Lee Johnson on Sunday’s Zero Hour show in a match that saw Christian make his AEW PPV debut.

Hologram ultimately picked up the win over Christian with the 450 splash. You can see some clips below:

