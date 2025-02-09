Hologram Returns on Tonight’s AEW Collision

Hologram is finally back in AEW, as the masked luchador made his return on tonight’s episode of Collision on TNT. Hologram made the save for Komander, who was attacked by RUSH, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos. Komander and Hologram battled Dralistico and Mortos on the ramp while RUSH attacked officials in the ring.

This is Hologram’s first appearance since AEW WrestleDream, when he defeated The Beast Mortos in a two out of three falls match. He was dealing with an injury, then given time off due to the birth of his child.