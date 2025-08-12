wrestling / News

Hologram Will Team With Mistico at CMLL Viernes Espectacular on August 15

August 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL 8-15-25 - Mistico and Hologram Image Credit: CMLL

As previously reported, AEW star MJF will defend his recently won CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title against Zandokan Jr. at CMLL Viernes Espectacular on August 15 against Zandokan Jr. CMLL has also confirmed another new matchup for the event, with AEW wrestler Hologram returning to CMLL, where he will team with Mistico against Difunto and The Beast Mortos.

