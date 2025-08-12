– As previously reported, AEW star MJF will defend his recently won CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title against Zandokan Jr. at CMLL Viernes Espectacular on August 15 against Zandokan Jr. CMLL has also confirmed another new matchup for the event, with AEW wrestler Hologram returning to CMLL, where he will team with Mistico against Difunto and The Beast Mortos.

📍Arena México

🗓️ Viernes 15 de Agosto '25

