wrestling / News
Hologram Teaser Airs During Tonight’s AEW Collision
January 25, 2025 | Posted by
Hologram is on his way back to AEW, as a teaser for the masked wrestler aired during tonight’s AEW Collision. Hologram has been out of action since AEW WrestleDream, when he defeated The Beast Mortos in a two out of three falls match. He was dealing with an injury, then given time off due to the birth of his child.
C:> holo.grm
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsonMax @AEWHologram pic.twitter.com/2KzOzY7G3V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2025
