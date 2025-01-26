wrestling / News

Hologram Teaser Airs During Tonight’s AEW Collision

January 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hologram AEW WrestleDream Image Credit: AEW

Hologram is on his way back to AEW, as a teaser for the masked wrestler aired during tonight’s AEW Collision. Hologram has been out of action since AEW WrestleDream, when he defeated The Beast Mortos in a two out of three falls match. He was dealing with an injury, then given time off due to the birth of his child.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hologram, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading