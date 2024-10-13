Hologram Overcomes The Beast Mortos In Best 2 of 3 Falls Match at AEW WrestleDream

Hologram is currently 15-0 in AEW after defeating The Beast Mortos in a two out of three falls match at AEW WrestleDream. Hologram picked up the first fall of the match, with Mortos taking the second later on. Finally, the masked luchador scored the third and final fall to win 2-1. This was the PPV debut of both wrestlers.

