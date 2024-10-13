wrestling / News

Hologram Overcomes The Beast Mortos In Best 2 of 3 Falls Match at AEW WrestleDream

October 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hologram AEW WrestleDream Image Credit: AEW

Hologram is currently 15-0 in AEW after defeating The Beast Mortos in a two out of three falls match at AEW WrestleDream. Hologram picked up the first fall of the match, with Mortos taking the second later on. Finally, the masked luchador scored the third and final fall to win 2-1. This was the PPV debut of both wrestlers.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW WrestleDream, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading