Home of Dixie Carter Catches Fire But Firefighters Manage To Save It

In a post on Twitter, former TNA President Dixie Carter revealed that her home in Nashville caught fire but the Nashville Fire Department was able to save it.

She wrote: “Thanks to @NashvilleFire, & a Good Samaritan that called them when she saw flames, for saving our home tonight. Stations 20, 8, 17, 13, 27 & 16 B Shift, you guys ROCK! Eternally grateful.”