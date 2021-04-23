wrestling / News
Home of Dixie Carter Catches Fire But Firefighters Manage To Save It
April 23, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, former TNA President Dixie Carter revealed that her home in Nashville caught fire but the Nashville Fire Department was able to save it.
She wrote: “Thanks to @NashvilleFire, & a Good Samaritan that called them when she saw flames, for saving our home tonight. Stations 20, 8, 17, 13, 27 & 16 B Shift, you guys ROCK! Eternally grateful.”
Thanks to @NashvilleFire, & a Good Samaritan that called them when she saw flames, for saving our home tonight. Stations 20, 8, 17, 13, 27 & 16 B Shift, you guys ROCK! Eternally grateful. 🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/6v110HqOHK
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) April 23, 2021
