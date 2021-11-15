Homicide On His Arthur Ashe Stadium Appearance On AEW Rampage Grand Slam, Emotions Behind It

In a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Homicide discussed his Arthur Ashe Stadium appearance on AEW Rampage Grand Slam, the emotions behind it, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Homicide on his Arthur Ashe Stadium appearance on AEW Rampage Grand Slam: “I had a dream and my dream just shut down. My dream was MSG [Madison Square Garden]. Then I did All Elite Wrestling and I wrestled at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Mind you, it was just a visit. I came to just visit my friends and they told me, ‘You’re doing something today.’ ‘No, I’m not doing anything.’ I was so appreciative and grateful that they were like, ‘No, you’re doing something.’ The last match of the night. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki, who is a legend among legends, against my pals Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley. It didn’t even hit me. What hit me was behind the scenes, Eddie did a little speech that his mother was there and he made it. Suddenly, Frank Sinatra came on, it was ‘New York, New York,’ and that’s when it hit me. Forget about my dream at MSG, I’m here. This is my moment. 20,000 people, I couldn’t believe it.”

On the emotions behind it: “Even though it was a taping, it was still the best. It was one of the biggest moments of my life. I wanted to do something where I came out through the audience like Stone Cold Steve Austin got arrested for jumping out. They were like, ‘No, we have music for you. We have a titantron with your name on it.’ ‘Are you kidding me?’ They did it. I’m not gonna say no to the boss. It was phenomenal.”