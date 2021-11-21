wrestling / News
Homicide Announced as Second Inductee for Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame
– GCW has confirmed the next inductee for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame inaugural class. The next inductee will be The Notorious 187, Homicide. He will be inducted by Chris Dickinson. You can view that announcement below.
Jerry Lynn was announced as the first inductee earlier today. He’ll be inducted by Sean Waltman.
The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 2022, 2022 at 7:00 pm. The event will be held at The Cutting Room in New York City.
Hall of Fame Update
The Notorious 187 HOMICIDE joins the inaugural class of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame!
Homicide will be inducted by CHRIS DICKINSON!
Tix on Sale Mon @ 10AM:https://t.co/zYFocQMFy4
GCW/Orange Crush present
The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame
Sat 1/22 – 7PM pic.twitter.com/m80wkBXKtw
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks Revealed She Was At Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show When She Learned He Passed Away
- Charlotte Flair Comments On Complaints That Female Wrestlers Don’t Get Enough Time In WWE
- Bret Hart on How Long It Took Him to Get Back Into Top Shape After WrestleMania 12
- Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Is Big On The ‘Rip The Band-Aid Off’ Mentality