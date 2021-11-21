Homicide Announced as Second Inductee for Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

– GCW has confirmed the next inductee for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame inaugural class. The next inductee will be The Notorious 187, Homicide. He will be inducted by Chris Dickinson. You can view that announcement below.

Jerry Lynn was announced as the first inductee earlier today. He’ll be inducted by Sean Waltman.

The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 2022, 2022 at 7:00 pm. The event will be held at The Cutting Room in New York City.