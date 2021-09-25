Homicide Appears on AEW Rampage, Helps Eddie Kingston And Jon Moxley Get Win

Indy wrestling veteran Homicide made an appearance on AEW Rampage, helping Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston get a win in the main event. Tonight’s show saw Kingston and Moxley face Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in the main event in a Lights Out match, during which Homicide came out and aided the babyfaces.

The match saw Moxley get his hands duct taped by Archer and Suzuki, after which Archer was about to put Kingston through a table. However, Homicide ran down and took Archer out, then freed Moxley and gave Kingston a weapon. Moxley and Kingston were able to get the win after.

