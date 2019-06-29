Homicide Enjoyed His Last Run With Impact Wrestling, Mentions What He Didn’t Like About It

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Homicide said that while he enjoyed his most recent run with Impact Wrestling, there was one part of it he didn’t like, and that was getting forgotten about again. Here are highlights:

On his most recent run with Impact: “I liked getting back with Impact Wrestling. Of course there were things I didn’t like about what we did. The story about LAX, with Konnan he was there for just one year and had troubles so he went back to Mexico. So, I took over LAX and I made the LAX brand. After that I left, then we came back and they made the new LAX with two guys who are the future of wrestling. I feel like the people from the back, even Konnan, forgot about Homicide and Hernandez who made LAX. We are the first Latinos to capture the NWA Tag Team Championships. The people forget about that so we’re gonna make sure that people don’t forget about us.”

On what he didn’t like about it: “We had a great match with Lucha Bros and then we were gone. And that’s the part I didn’t like that. We bust our butts and they forgot about us again. That was the icing on the cake and it is what it is.”

On how he feels about Konnan: “As a character, I hate his guts. But in real life, he’s one of my mentors and is a great guy. He taught me a lot about pro wrestling on the business side. I got smarter in pro wrestling because of him. A lot of people don’t know that he was like the Hulk Hogan of Mexico. He brought the luchadors like Rey Mysterio, Psychosis and Juventud Guerrera to WCW. He’s considered the godfather of Latino wrestlers in the United States.”

On Jonathan Gresham: “I’m a really big fan of him and he reminds me of Dean Malenko so much. He’s a great technician and I’m a fan of technical wrestling, catch wrestling and he knows that style. Everyone thinks I’m just a brawler but I know the technical style. He’s a rising star and can be a future legend in this game. I’m very honored to be performing against Jonathan Gresham but I’m not going to this tournament to lose. I’m a big fan of his work and respect him, but I’m not coming there to lose.”

On what he thinks of current ROH: “I feel it’s a different era. My era was very hard-hitting and fast-paced. …This new product, I don’t know how it is right now but they’re on national TV and have great talent. Plus, they are wrestling in Madison Square Garden and that is The Mecca. That’s one of my goals: I wanna be in MSG. So for them to do a show at MSG; that’s something big. I’m a free agent and my phone is waiting [laughs], but yes, I would love to come back.”

On GCW’s tribute show to him: “I am shocked; I’m very humble and grateful about this. I never thought this would happen and the boss [GCW’s Brett Lauderdale] told me I deserved it for 25 years and what I’ve done for New York and wrestling. It’s gonna be a great show on July 14. For the first time ever, Low Ki vs. Joey Janela. We’ve got Nick Gage vs. Lowlife Louie, to me, who is like the king of deathmatch wrestling. There will also be a Lucha Libre match which will bring back that style to New York. It’s gonna be really, really good.”