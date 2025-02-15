Homicide Says He’ll Finish Up As Active Performer In 2025

Homicide says that his career as an active in-ring performer will come to an end this year. Homicide revealed in an interview with Counted Out that he’s finishing up his in-ring career this year, and said he’s thinking it will happen “before March.”

Homicide noted that he has wrestled a number of legends in his career and added (per Fightful), “I realized in the end, I think I’m done.”

Homicide made his professional debut in March of 1994 and has won multiple titles in TNA, ROH, JAPW, and many other promotions.